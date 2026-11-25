DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the sporting goods retailer's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.31.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.68. The stock had a trading volume of 308,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,850. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $244.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average of $187.11.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.53. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta purchased 7,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.75 per share, with a total value of $999,983.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 86,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,233,755. The trade was a 9.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 180,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,231,223. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,245 shares of company stock worth $4,230,501. 28.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $1,024,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,287,984 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $441,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,510 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $340,215,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $128,943,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key DICK'S Sporting Goods News

Here's some of the latest news about DKS:

Positive Sentiment: DICK’S reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.94, above the $1.41 analyst consensus, and revenue of $5.13 billion, ahead of estimates and up 23.2% year over year. Comparable sales rose 2.6% at DICK’S and 0.5% at Foot Locker, signaling improving trends at the acquired retailer. DICK’S Sporting Goods third-quarter results

DICK’S reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.94, above the $1.41 analyst consensus, and revenue of $5.13 billion, ahead of estimates and up 23.2% year over year. Comparable sales rose 2.6% at DICK’S and 0.5% at Foot Locker, signaling improving trends at the acquired retailer. Neutral Sentiment: Other analysts signaled limited near-term upside: Truist raised its target to $150 and Cantor Fitzgerald to $151, both with Hold/Neutral ratings—levels around or slightly below the cited share price.

Other analysts signaled limited near-term upside: Truist raised its target to $150 and Cantor Fitzgerald to $151, both with Hold/Neutral ratings—levels around or slightly below the cited share price. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets maintained an Underperform rating despite lifting its target to $120, implying material downside from the cited price and highlighting that analyst confidence remains divided. BMO Capital Markets analyst recommendations

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S. sporting goods retailer that sells equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories for a range of sports and outdoor activities. Customers can shop through its stores and e-commerce platforms, and the company also offers services such as golf club fitting and equipment repair at select locations. The company operates under several retail banners, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone!, as well as experiential DICK'S House of Sport locations.

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