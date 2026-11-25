Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $205.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital set a $205.00 price target on Workday in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.07.

Get Workday alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.71. 2,007,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84. Workday has a 52 week low of $110.36 and a 52 week high of $227.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Workday had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Workday's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 2,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.28, for a total transaction of $511,087.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 251,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,066,085.92. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $173,915.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 69,309 shares in the company, valued at $13,130,590.05. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 988,104 shares of company stock valued at $188,811,574 over the last three months. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Workday by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 792,780 shares of the software maker's stock worth $150,993,000 after purchasing an additional 575,864 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,051 shares of the software maker's stock worth $159,418,000 after buying an additional 462,002 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $59,438,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 43.6% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,439,456 shares of the software maker's stock worth $176,218,000 after buying an additional 437,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $45,000,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Workday

These are some of the WDAY headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: AI momentum offers a growth bright spot: Workday’s AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, reportedly triple the year-ago level. Workday AI products

AI momentum offers a growth bright spot: Workday’s AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, reportedly triple the year-ago level. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views were mixed. RBC cut its target to $210 but retained an Outperform rating; other firms also lowered targets, while Needham and Monness reiterated Buy ratings. RBC target update

Analyst views were mixed. RBC cut its target to $210 but retained an Outperform rating; other firms also lowered targets, while Needham and Monness reiterated Buy ratings. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded Workday to Underweight and cut its price target to $175, adding to concerns about the stock’s growth outlook. Morgan Stanley rating

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its products include Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning, which help organizations manage areas such as workforce administration, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday serves businesses, governments and educational institutions across a range of industries. Its operations and customer base extend across North America and international markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Workday, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workday wasn't on the list.

While Workday currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report