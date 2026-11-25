Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Workday from $224.00 to $223.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $205.00 price target on Workday in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $202.07.

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Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.80. 1,300,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,562. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $110.36 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Workday had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Workday's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David Duffield sold 100,780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $18,708,799.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,501,296.36. The trade was a 48.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 988,104 shares of company stock worth $188,811,574 over the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 43,773 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,045,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Workday by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 77,362 shares of the software maker's stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Workday News

These are some of the WDAY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue rose 11.2% to $2.705 billion and adjusted EPS was $2.82, topping estimates of $2.69 billion and $2.74, respectively. Subscription revenue increased 12.8%. Workday Stock Slides Despite Strong Q3 Results: Details

Third-quarter revenue rose 11.2% to $2.705 billion and adjusted EPS was $2.82, topping estimates of $2.69 billion and $2.74, respectively. Subscription revenue increased 12.8%. Positive Sentiment: Workday raised its full-year fiscal 2027 subscription revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion. AI product ARR topped $750 million, up more than 130% year over year, and AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value. Workday Raises Full-Year Subscription Outlook After Sales Rise

Workday raised its full-year fiscal 2027 subscription revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion. AI product ARR topped $750 million, up more than 130% year over year, and AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value. Negative Sentiment: Investors were concerned that fourth-quarter subscription revenue guidance of $2.6 billion implies growth slowing to 10%, below market expectations. The reported free cash flow of $691 million increased year over year but was described as missing investor expectations, adding to the reaction despite the earnings beat. Why Are Workday Shares Declining On Wednesday?

About Workday

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its products include Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning, which help organizations manage areas such as workforce administration, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday serves businesses, governments and educational institutions across a range of industries. Its operations and customer base extend across North America and international markets.

Further Reading

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