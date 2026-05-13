Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Avery Dennison in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison's current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.92 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS.

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Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.18. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $199.54. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,714,240.36. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

More Avery Dennison News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $11.88 from $11.86, and also increased its Q1 2027 estimate to $2.68 and Q1 2028 estimate to $2.93, suggesting a better long-term earnings outlook for Avery Dennison. Avery Dennison analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $11.88 from $11.86, and also increased its Q1 2027 estimate to $2.68 and Q1 2028 estimate to $2.93, suggesting a better long-term earnings outlook for Avery Dennison. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the revisions, Zacks still sees Avery Dennison’s current-year EPS at $10.06 and FY2027 EPS at $10.92, indicating expectations remain broadly in line with consensus. Avery Dennison analyst estimate updates

Despite the revisions, Zacks still sees Avery Dennison’s current-year EPS at $10.06 and FY2027 EPS at $10.92, indicating expectations remain broadly in line with consensus. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed FY2026 EPS to $10.03 from $10.10 and cut estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, signaling some near-term margin or demand caution. Avery Dennison analyst estimate updates

Zacks trimmed FY2026 EPS to $10.03 from $10.10 and cut estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, signaling some near-term margin or demand caution. Negative Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha article titled “Avery Dennison: Hold For Now, Due To Uneven Segment Results” adds to the cautious tone around the company’s segment performance. Avery Dennison hold for now article

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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