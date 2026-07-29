Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spectral AI Q2 Earnings

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Spectral AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities analyst L. Horton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Northland Securities has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI's current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Spectral AI's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million.

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MDAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spectral AI from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Spectral AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectral AI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

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Spectral AI Stock Down 4.9%

MDAI opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Spectral AI has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDAI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Spectral AI by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 62,768 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company's stock.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc NASDAQ: MDAI is a technology company focused on delivering advanced analytics and insights through the application of machine learning to multi-spectral and hyperspectral data. Its core platform ingests imagery from satellites, aerial drones and ground-based sensors, applying proprietary algorithms to identify patterns and anomalies invisible to the naked eye. The company's solutions are designed to help clients make more informed decisions in areas such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, infrastructure inspection and resource exploration.

The company offers a cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables users to visualize and analyze large volumes of spectral data via customizable dashboards.

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