Analysts Offer Predictions for Astrazeneca FY2026 Earnings

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astrazeneca in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.31. The consensus estimate for Astrazeneca's current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 17.02%.The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrazeneca has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astrazeneca

Astrazeneca Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $171.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average of $187.83. The stock has a market cap of $265.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. Astrazeneca has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrazeneca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 276,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrazeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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