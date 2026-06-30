Analysts Offer Predictions for HudBay Minerals Q2 Earnings

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Free Report) TSE: HBM - Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for HudBay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.75%.The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. HudBay Minerals's revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HudBay Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:HBM opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. HudBay Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

HudBay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. HudBay Minerals's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in HudBay Minerals by 107.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,990 shares of the mining company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 513.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,172 shares of the mining company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about HudBay Minerals

Here are the key news stories impacting HudBay Minerals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HudBay Minerals has been outperforming the broader market, which may be supporting investor sentiment in the shares. HudBay Minerals (HBM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

HudBay Minerals has been outperforming the broader market, which may be supporting investor sentiment in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2030 EPS estimate for HudBay Minerals to $2.44 from $1.03 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential.

Scotiabank raised its FY2030 EPS estimate for HudBay Minerals to from and kept an rating, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: National Bank Financial published multiple earnings estimates for HudBay Minerals across 2026-2030, broadly projecting steady quarterly earnings and moderate long-term profitability.

National Bank Financial published multiple earnings estimates for HudBay Minerals across 2026-2030, broadly projecting steady quarterly earnings and moderate long-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial’s FY2026 EPS estimate of $1.57 and FY2029 estimate of $1.31 are below the current consensus of $1.65 , which could be viewed as a slight valuation headwind.

National Bank Financial’s FY2026 EPS estimate of and FY2029 estimate of are below the current consensus of , which could be viewed as a slight valuation headwind. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank also flagged a more cautious view on near-term Q2 earnings, suggesting some uncertainty around immediate results. Scotiabank Has Negative View of HudBay Minerals Q2 Earnings

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

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