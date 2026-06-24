Analysts Set Expectations for Globus Medical Q4 Earnings

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical device company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical's current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of GMED stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 485.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 761 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Globus Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS forecasts for Globus Medical across several periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improving earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its EPS forecasts for Globus Medical across several periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improving earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm maintained a Strong-Buy rating, which can support investor confidence in Globus Medical’s growth outlook.

The analyst firm maintained a rating, which can support investor confidence in Globus Medical’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent Zacks articles also discussed GMED’s valuation and macro/currency headwinds, suggesting the company still faces some growth and margin pressures despite the favorable estimate revisions. Article Title

Several recent Zacks articles also discussed GMED’s valuation and macro/currency headwinds, suggesting the company still faces some growth and margin pressures despite the favorable estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: An earlier article noted GMED’s Q1 beat and the potential impact of foreign exchange pressures, which may keep investors focused on margin trends as well as revenue growth. Article Title

An earlier article noted GMED’s Q1 beat and the potential impact of foreign exchange pressures, which may keep investors focused on margin trends as well as revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks update slightly lowered Q4 2027 EPS estimates, a small cautionary note, though it was offset by upgrades elsewhere.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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