Analysts Set Expectations for RLI's Q4 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for RLI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RLI's current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $423.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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RLI has been the subject of several other reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RLI from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on RLI in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Stock Up 4.6%

RLI opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of RLI by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of RLI by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 618 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company's stock.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. RLI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

RLI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RLI this week:

Positive Sentiment: RLI announced a higher quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, a 12.5% increase from the prior $0.16 payment, signaling confidence in cash generation and supporting the stock. RLI Corp. dividend announcement

RLI announced a higher quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, a 12.5% increase from the prior $0.16 payment, signaling confidence in cash generation and supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a special cash dividend and authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program, which can boost shareholder returns and help support the share price. RLI declares regular and special dividends and authorizes new $250 million share repurchase program

The company also declared a special cash dividend and authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program, which can boost shareholder returns and help support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.62 from $0.60, which modestly improves longer-term earnings expectations but does not meaningfully change the near-term outlook. Zacks Research estimate update

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.62 from $0.60, which modestly improves longer-term earnings expectations but does not meaningfully change the near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.64 from $0.66 and lowered FY2027 EPS to $2.66 from $2.70, underscoring that analysts remain cautious overall with a Hold rating. Zacks Research estimate cuts

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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