AnaptysBio (ANAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect AnaptysBio to post earnings of ($0.1252) per share and revenue of $17.3340 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.86 million. On average, analysts expect AnaptysBio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AnaptysBio alerts: Sign Up

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $72.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANAB. Leerink Partners set a $90.00 price objective on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AnaptysBio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,631.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,625 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 233,325 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,358.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,137 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 219,816 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,458 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 219,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 214.6% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 218,988 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AnaptysBio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AnaptysBio wasn't on the list.

While AnaptysBio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here