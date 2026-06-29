Andrew D'amico Sells 200 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) Director Andrew D'amico sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total value of $67,364.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,364. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew D'amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total transaction of $105,764.43.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Andrew D'amico sold 754 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $248,820.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Andrew D'amico sold 1,216 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.77, for a total value of $438,696.32.

On Thursday, May 14th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.35, for a total value of $252,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Andrew D'amico sold 1,200 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.31, for a total value of $374,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Andrew D'amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total value of $171,211.95.

On Monday, May 4th, Andrew D'amico sold 7,512 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.89, for a total transaction of $1,899,709.68.

On Monday, April 27th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $221,600.00.

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Vicor Stock Up 10.3%

NASDAQ VICR traded up $33.80 on Monday, hitting $360.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 539,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,791. The company's 50-day moving average is $290.25 and its 200 day moving average is $202.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $369.40.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Vicor's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Vicor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vicor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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