Andrew D'amico Sells 754 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) Director Andrew D'amico sold 754 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $248,820. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew D'amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Andrew D'amico sold 1,216 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.77, for a total transaction of $438,696.32.

On Thursday, May 14th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.35, for a total transaction of $252,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Andrew D'amico sold 1,200 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.31, for a total transaction of $374,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Andrew D'amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total transaction of $171,211.95.

On Monday, May 4th, Andrew D'amico sold 7,512 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.89, for a total value of $1,899,709.68.

On Monday, April 27th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $221,600.00.

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Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ VICR traded down $18.55 on Wednesday, hitting $317.56. 374,951 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,184. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $282.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.14. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $369.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 2.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 54.6% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 6,794.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 167.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1,493.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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