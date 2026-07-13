Andrew Livingston Purchases 19 Shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 19 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 776 per share, for a total transaction of £147.44.

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Andrew Livingston acquired 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 per share, with a total value of £152.

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Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 788.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 785.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 822.16. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 713 and a 12-month high of GBX 981. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 900 to GBX 955 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 919 price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,210 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,075 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 993.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens. Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium. Howdens only sells to the trade - they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards. Local Howdens depots build trusted partnerships with trade professionals, helping them to exceed their customers' expectations and allowing their businesses and ours to profit from doing so.

Further Reading

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