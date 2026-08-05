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Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Angel Studios logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Angel Studios shares fell sharply at the open, dropping from a prior close of $4.46 to $4.10 and last trading near $4.01 on volume of roughly 503,000 shares.
  • Analyst opinions remain mixed, but the overall consensus is “Moderate Buy” with an $8.50 price target; B. Riley raised its target to $8, while Weiss Ratings maintained a sell rating.
  • Angel Studios beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting a loss of $0.13 per share versus the expected $0.15 loss, alongside $111.71 million in revenue. Institutional investors own approximately 38.6% of the company.
  • Interested in Angel Studios? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Angel Studios, Inc. (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.10. Angel Studios shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 502,671 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Angel Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Angel Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Angel Studios from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Studios currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Angel Studios

Angel Studios Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angel Studios, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Angel Studios

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Angel Studios by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Studios by 19.8% during the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Studios during the second quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Angel Studios by 124.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,135 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Studios during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company's stock.

About Angel Studios

(Get Free Report)

Angel Studios, Inc is a media and entertainment company that develops, produces, distributes and licenses film and television content. The company uses a community-driven model through the Angel Guild, whose members help guide content decisions, and focuses on stories intended to “amplify light.” Angel Studios generates revenue from Guild memberships, theatrical releases, content licensing, merchandise, and its Pay It Forward model.

Angel Studios became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ANGX in September 2025 following its business combination with Southport Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company.

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