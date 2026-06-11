Angeliki Frangou Buys 1,154 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $83,295.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,743,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,390,160.80. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,155 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.34 per share, with a total value of $84,707.70.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,175 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.09 per share, with a total value of $84,705.75.

On Monday, June 8th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,162 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $82,525.24.

On Friday, June 5th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,167 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $83,627.22.

On Thursday, June 4th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,166 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $83,683.82.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,156 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.14 per share, with a total value of $83,393.84.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,158 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $83,665.50.

On Monday, June 1st, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,203 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $85,846.08.

On Friday, May 29th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,196 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.57 per share, with a total value of $83,205.72.

On Thursday, May 28th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,170 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $82,660.50.

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Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:NMM traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 125,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,769. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NMM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navios Maritime Partners presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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