Angeliki Frangou Purchases 1,167 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $85,132.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,773,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,212,089.10. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,121 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.07 per share, with a total value of $83,032.47.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.03 per share, with a total value of $85,060.47.

On Monday, July 27th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,053 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,754.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,084 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,657.68.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,131 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,610.11.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,105 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.58 per share, with a total value of $83,515.90.

On Monday, July 13th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,100 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.41 per share, with a total value of $82,951.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,129 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.36 per share, with a total value of $85,081.44.

On Thursday, July 9th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,099 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.74 per share, with a total value of $81,040.26.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,108 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.14 per share, for a total transaction of $84,363.12.

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Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NMM stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 30,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $80.97.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $63,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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