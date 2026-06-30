Angeliki Frangou Purchases 1,195 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $82,717.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,756,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $329,224,925.42. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,199 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.50 per share, for a total transaction of $83,330.50.

On Monday, June 29th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,208 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.88 per share, for a total transaction of $83,207.04.

On Thursday, June 25th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,170 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.20 per share, with a total value of $82,134.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,148 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $82,587.12.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,159 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.68 per share, for a total transaction of $84,236.12.

On Monday, June 22nd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,187 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,739.93.

On Thursday, June 18th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,151 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.10 per share, with a total value of $81,836.10.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,126 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.35 per share, for a total transaction of $82,592.10.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,119 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,391.97.

On Monday, June 15th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,106 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,651.38.

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Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NMM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.26. The company had a trading volume of 95,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,852. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.05%.Navios Maritime Partners's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Navios Maritime Partners's payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMM

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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