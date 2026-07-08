Angella Alexander Acquires 915 Shares of ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) insider Angella Alexander purchased 915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,794.80. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,207 shares in the company, valued at C$86,337.84. This trade represents a 70.82% increase in their position.

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ATS Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ATS traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$38.52. The company had a trading volume of 258,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.20. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of C$33.72 and a 12 month high of C$49.48.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. ATS had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of C$744.30 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD boosted their price target on ATS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 price objective on ATS and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ATS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$50.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATS

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

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