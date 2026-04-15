Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,057,677 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 7,872,732 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,656,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Angi Stock Performance

ANGI stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Angi has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $304.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.58 million. Angi had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Angi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $11.00 price objective on Angi in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on Angi and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Angi

Angi Company Profile

Angi NASDAQ: ANGI operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company's services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie's List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

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