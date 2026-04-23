AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.6667.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Kotler Kevin purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,997,000. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,978,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,102,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,295,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 373,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 3.8%

AngioDynamics stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.43.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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