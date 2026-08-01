AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Freedom Capital raised shares of AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of ANGO opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $611.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.34. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $15.19.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 23,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $344,006.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $953,046.40. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 267.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AngioDynamics by 279.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AngioDynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AngioDynamics wasn't on the list.

While AngioDynamics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here