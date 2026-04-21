Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 9.1% - Here's Why

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Angkor Resources Price Performance

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. ( CVE:ANK Get Free Report ) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25. 137,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 81,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp. and changed its name to Angkor Resources Corp. in September 2019. Angkor Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sexsmith, Canada.

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