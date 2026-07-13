Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in June

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 84,899 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 238,613 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Anglo American alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Anglo American from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 target price on Anglo American and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Freedom Capital downgraded Anglo American from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Anglo American to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American's operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world's major mining groups.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Anglo American, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anglo American wasn't on the list.

While Anglo American currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here