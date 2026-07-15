AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the mining company's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 60.53% from the company's previous close.

AU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.00.

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AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE:AU traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.86. 794,604 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,483. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.65.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 36.41%. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,001,047 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,979,174,000 after purchasing an additional 252,307 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,472,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,386,503 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $620,874,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,937 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $488,820,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,121,189 shares of the mining company's stock worth $436,735,000 after buying an additional 191,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company's stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

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