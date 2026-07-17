Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.0825.

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BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BUD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 84.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $81.46 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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