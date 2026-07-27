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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's (BUD) "Equal Weight" Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Barclays reaffirmed its “Equal Weight” rating on Anheuser-Busch InBev, while the broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $90.08.
  • BUD opened at $81.67, near its 50-day moving average of $81.32, with a 12-month trading range of $56.97 to $85.56 and a market capitalization of approximately $159.3 billion.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of $15.27 billion and EPS of $0.97; analysts expect full-year EPS of about $4.31. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.0%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company's stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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