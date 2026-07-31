ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $260.1290 million for the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ANIP opened at $80.43 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,144,452.64. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $4,266,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,140,889.73. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 88,029 shares of company stock worth $6,954,472 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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