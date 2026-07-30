ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) CFO Sells 2,850 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Carey sold 2,850 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $231,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,213,022.48. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 192,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,395. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.43.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.ANI Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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