Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

Here are the key takeaways from Anika Therapeutics' conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Revenue rose 16% to $32.6 million, commercial-channel revenue increased 17%, and adjusted EBITDA reached $7.1 million, the company’s highest quarterly level since 2020.

Revenue rose 16% to $32.6 million, commercial-channel revenue increased 17%, and adjusted EBITDA reached $7.1 million, the company’s highest quarterly level since 2020. Guidance was raised: Anika now expects 2026 total revenue growth of 5%–10%, commercial-channel growth of 12%–18%, OEM growth of 0%–5%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13%–17%.

Anika now expects 2026 total revenue growth of 5%–10%, commercial-channel growth of 12%–18%, OEM growth of 0%–5%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13%–17%. Operational improvements are lifting profitability: Gross margin expanded to 65%, supported by manufacturing productivity, better yields, increased throughput, favorable mix, and lean initiatives; management expects margins to remain around 64% or higher in the second half.

Gross margin expanded to 65%, supported by manufacturing productivity, better yields, increased throughput, favorable mix, and lean initiatives; management expects margins to remain around 64% or higher in the second half. International OA pain-management products and regenerative solutions remained growth drivers, with Cingal up 32%, Monovisc up 24%, and Integrity year-to-date sales up approximately 39% in the quarter.

International OA pain-management products and regenerative solutions remained growth drivers, with Cingal up 32%, Monovisc up 24%, and Integrity year-to-date sales up approximately 39% in the quarter. Regulatory timing remains uncertain: Hyalofast’s FDA review is continuing after a deficiency letter, while 2027 guidance excludes the previously expected $3 million of U.S. Hyalofast revenue; management also expects second-half profitability to be lower due to OEM order timing and continued pricing pressure.

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Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 62,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,563. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Insider Transactions at Anika Therapeutics

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,408.86. This represents a 10.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Griffin bought 12,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $149,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $444,443.27. This represents a 50.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 12.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $95,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Report on ANIK

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is a life sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of hyaluronic acid–based therapeutic products. The company focuses on orthobiologics and medical devices designed to support joint health, tissue repair and surgical applications. Anika's proprietary hyaluronan technology serves as the foundation for products aimed at alleviating pain associated with osteoarthritis and enhancing healing in musculoskeletal and ophthalmic surgeries.

The company's core product portfolio includes injectable viscosupplements such as Monovisc® and Orthovisc®, which are indicated for the relief of knee osteoarthritis pain, as well as Euflexxa®, approved for osteoarthritis of the knee in various international markets.

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