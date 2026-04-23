Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.43. 2,770,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,158. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $595.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 28,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $652,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 204,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,727,831.92. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $382,643.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,094.34. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,252 shares of company stock worth $1,639,995. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Annaly Capital Management this week:

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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