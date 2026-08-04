Annovis Bio (ANVS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Annovis Bio to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect Annovis Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Annovis Bio Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:ANVS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 204,879 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,148. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Annovis Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Annovis Bio to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANVS

Insider Buying and Selling at Annovis Bio

In related news, Director Michael B. Hoffman acquired 76,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $142,763.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,364,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,331.21. This trade represents a 2.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,900 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,307 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company's stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc NYSE: ANVS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory disorders. Leveraging a proprietary platform that targets protein trafficking and translational dysregulation, Annovis aims to restore cellular homeostasis by modulating the production and clearance of disease-related proteins. The company's pipeline is designed to address critical pathways implicated in Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system conditions.

The company's lead asset, ANVS401 (Posiphen®), is an oral small molecule that has been evaluated in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials to reduce levels of amyloid precursor protein and its toxic fragments in Alzheimer's patients.

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