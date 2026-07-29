Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

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A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

AVR stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $795.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. Anteris Technologies Global has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 124.76% and a negative net margin of 5,148.78%.The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anteris Technologies Global will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 23,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $186,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,789,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,324,570. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Elizabeth Knight purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $102,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,190. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,865 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 76.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 35.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,128 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter.

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Further Reading

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