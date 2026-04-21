Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

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A number of brokerages have issued reports on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.46 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 34.77%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Antero Midstream's payout ratio is currently 104.65%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $570,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 649,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,822,713.54. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $318,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,273,724. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,690. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 33.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,765 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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