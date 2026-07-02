Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,910,672 shares in the company, valued at $145,975,340.80. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $409,320.00.

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Block Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE XYZ traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.71. 5,478,450 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,765. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 59.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Block from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Block

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

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