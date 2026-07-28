Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $474,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,679,672 shares in the company, valued at $132,912,445.36. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $473,400.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $473,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $444,060.00.

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Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XYZ shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the technology company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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