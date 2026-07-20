Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an "underperform" rating in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 target price on the mining company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.39% from the company's previous close.

Get Antofagasta alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antofagasta to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,400 to GBX 4,500 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,500 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 3,100 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,831.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANTO

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 3,479 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,926.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,756.09. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,850.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,475. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Antofagasta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antofagasta wasn't on the list.

While Antofagasta currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here