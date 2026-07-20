Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Antofagasta logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an "underperform" rating in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 target price on the mining company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.39% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antofagasta to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,400 to GBX 4,500 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,500 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 3,100 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,831.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANTO

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 3,479 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,926.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,756.09. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,850.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,475. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Antofagasta Right Now?

Before you consider Antofagasta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antofagasta wasn't on the list.

While Antofagasta currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
NVIDIA offered $40B. The answer was no.
NVIDIA offered $40B. The answer was no.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
The warm-up is over
The warm-up is over
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines