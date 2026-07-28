AON (NYSE:AON) General Counsel Darren Zeidel Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total transaction of $725,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,958.20. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Darren Zeidel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of AON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

AON Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $12.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.64. The stock had a trading volume of 468,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,101. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $304.59 and a 52 week high of $382.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm's fifty day moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day moving average is $331.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON's payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,171,049 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,117,960,000 after purchasing an additional 191,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,252,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,323,850,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,291,048,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in AON by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,770,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,810,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.56.

View Our Latest Report on AON

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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