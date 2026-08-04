AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $412.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $400.00 to $412.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AON. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AON from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AON from $383.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AON from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AON from $426.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.75.

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AON Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:AON opened at $350.92 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $341.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. AON has a fifty-two week low of $304.59 and a fifty-two week high of $382.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 42.13%. AON's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.76, for a total transaction of $717,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,345,751.04. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,242 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City National Bank of Florida MSD lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in AON by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in AON by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AON

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher analyst price target: Mizuho raised its target on AON from $426 to $437 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 22% upside from the referenced price. Benzinga analyst price target report

Mizuho raised its target on AON from $426 to $437 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 22% upside from the referenced price. Positive Sentiment: Strong longer-term earnings expectations: Dowling & Partners expects Aon to earn $23.00 per share in fiscal 2028, well above the current-year consensus estimate of $19.09. The forecast supports a bullish view of the company’s longer-term earnings growth.

Dowling & Partners expects Aon to earn $23.00 per share in fiscal 2028, well above the current-year consensus estimate of $19.09. The forecast supports a bullish view of the company’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Institutional endorsement: Goldman Sachs reportedly added Aon to its August conviction list of preferred financial stocks, potentially increasing investor attention and confidence. Goldman Sachs conviction list report

Goldman Sachs reportedly added Aon to its August conviction list of preferred financial stocks, potentially increasing investor attention and confidence. Positive Sentiment: Expansion and product development: Aon appointed Stephen as chief executive officer for Indonesia, strengthening regional leadership, and launched Future DB, a solution intended to help defined-benefit pension schemes manage their endgame journeys. These moves could support growth in Asia and pension-advisory services. Aon appoints CEO for Indonesia Aon launches Future DB

Aon appointed Stephen as chief executive officer for Indonesia, strengthening regional leadership, and launched Future DB, a solution intended to help defined-benefit pension schemes manage their endgame journeys. These moves could support growth in Asia and pension-advisory services. Neutral Sentiment: Aon promoted Murray to global chief commercial officer for Captive & Insurance Management. The appointment may improve execution, although no immediate financial impact was announced. Aon promotes Murray

Aon promoted Murray to global chief commercial officer for Captive & Insurance Management. The appointment may improve execution, although no immediate financial impact was announced. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted hybrid mergers-and-acquisitions strategies among insurers and persistent risks facing corporate leaders. The reports provide industry context but no specific near-term earnings change for Aon. Hybrid M&A strategies report

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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