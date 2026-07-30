Go Pro
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Aperam logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aperam reported quarterly EPS of $1.01, exceeding analyst expectations of $0.64 by $0.37. Profitability remained modest, with a 0.94% return on equity and a 0.49% net margin.
  • The stock was unchanged at $54.06, with a $3.96 billion market capitalization and a 52-week range of $29.17 to $61.65.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but averages to a “Moderate Buy”; ratings range from BNP Paribas Exane’s “strong sell” to Zacks Research’s “strong buy.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Aperam.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Aperam had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.49%.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $54.06 on Thursday. 12 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aperam has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aperam has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aperam

Aperam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aperam Right Now?

Before you consider Aperam, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aperam wasn't on the list.

While Aperam currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett Betting Big on This
Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett Betting Big on This
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines