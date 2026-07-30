Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Aperam had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.49%.

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Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $54.06 on Thursday. 12 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aperam has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aperam has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aperam

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

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