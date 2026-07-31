Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,688 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 2,522 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Aperam has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.37. Aperam had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.49%. Research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

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