Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 13th

NIKE, TJX Companies, Ross Stores, lululemon athletica, and Target are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, distribute, or sell clothing, footwear, and related fashion products. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to businesses such as apparel brands, retailers, and athletic wear companies whose performance depends on consumer spending, fashion trends, inventory management, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

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NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

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