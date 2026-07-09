Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

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A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APPN

Appian Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,429.43 and a beta of 0.85. Appian has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $46.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.56 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,719,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,497,239.68. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Mark Dorsey bought 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive owned 13,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,686.09. This trade represents a 59.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Appian by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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