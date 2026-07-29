Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2668 per share and revenue of $391.8780 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $337.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.81 million. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.3%

APLE stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 747,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,430,786.36. This trade represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,375.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. Zacks Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT NYSE: APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company's portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company's holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

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