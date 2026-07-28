Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

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Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 747,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,786.36. This represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.1% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 240,111 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 12.08%.The company had revenue of $337.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.81 million. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT's payout ratio is presently 131.51%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT NYSE: APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company's portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company's holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

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