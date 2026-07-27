Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $337.12 and last traded at $335.59, with a volume of 4545007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.02.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $366.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.40.

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Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and earnings optimism: Apple is attracting buying interest ahead of its earnings release later this week. Recent reports cite a Baird forecast for strong appreciation and a prior analyst upgrade, while investors expect results to build on the company’s latest quarter, when revenue rose 16.6% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus estimates. Apple Shares Up After Analyst Upgrade

Apple is attracting buying interest ahead of its earnings release later this week. Recent reports cite a Baird forecast for strong appreciation and a prior analyst upgrade, while investors expect results to build on the company’s latest quarter, when revenue rose 16.6% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Product and services expansion: Ford will use Apple Maps for navigation on vehicles built on its Universal Electric Vehicle Platform beginning in 2027. The agreement gives Apple’s software broader distribution without requiring the company to manufacture a car. Ford Adds Apple Maps to EV Platform

Ford will use Apple Maps for navigation on vehicles built on its Universal Electric Vehicle Platform beginning in 2027. The agreement gives Apple’s software broader distribution without requiring the company to manufacture a car. Positive Sentiment: Potential AI supply breakthrough: Reports say Apple is lobbying the Trump administration for permission to use AI chips from blacklisted Chinese supplier CXMT. Access to lower-cost or additional memory and AI components could help Apple accelerate its AI strategy amid tight supply, although approval is uncertain. Apple Seeks Clearance for Chinese Chips

Reports say Apple is lobbying the Trump administration for permission to use AI chips from blacklisted Chinese supplier CXMT. Access to lower-cost or additional memory and AI components could help Apple accelerate its AI strategy amid tight supply, although approval is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Major event risk this week: Apple reports alongside Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, while the Federal Reserve decision and economic data could influence technology valuations. Options activity is described as unusual, signaling that traders expect a potentially significant move around earnings. Apple Options Activity Ahead of Earnings

Apple reports alongside Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, while the Federal Reserve decision and economic data could influence technology valuations. Options activity is described as unusual, signaling that traders expect a potentially significant move around earnings. Negative Sentiment: AI execution and leadership concerns: One analyst argues Apple’s AI strategy represents an existential risk, while incoming CEO John Ternus will need to deliver a major new product breakthrough as iPhone sales remain central to revenue. These concerns could weigh on the stock if earnings or guidance fail to demonstrate stronger innovation and AI monetization. Apple’s Incoming CEO Faces Innovation Challenge

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $105,482,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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