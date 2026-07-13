Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $322.50 and last traded at $321.6550, with a volume of 6504702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.32.

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Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Apple and reiterated a Buy rating, saying the upcoming iPhone 18 cycle could be an important catalyst and that Apple may keep gaining market share, with Apple Intelligence also seen as a potential upside driver. Article Title

Citi raised its price target on Apple and reiterated a Buy rating, saying the upcoming iPhone 18 cycle could be an important catalyst and that Apple may keep gaining market share, with Apple Intelligence also seen as a potential upside driver. Positive Sentiment: Another Citi note and related coverage highlighted Apple’s premium iPhone strategy and AI features as reasons for confidence, reinforcing the view that investors are positioning for stronger product-driven growth ahead. Article Title

Another Citi note and related coverage highlighted Apple’s premium iPhone strategy and AI features as reasons for confidence, reinforcing the view that investors are positioning for stronger product-driven growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s broader AI and hardware strategy is also getting support from coverage of its multibillion-dollar Broadcom chip deal, which suggests continued investment in custom silicon and next-generation connectivity. Article Title

Apple’s broader AI and hardware strategy is also getting support from coverage of its multibillion-dollar Broadcom chip deal, which suggests continued investment in custom silicon and next-generation connectivity. Neutral Sentiment: Apple filed a federal lawsuit against OpenAI alleging theft of hardware trade secrets, saying former employees and supplier relationships were used to access confidential AI hardware information. The move may help Apple defend its long-term platform advantage, but it also raises legal uncertainty and keeps the stock in the headlines. Article Title

Apple filed a federal lawsuit against OpenAI alleging theft of hardware trade secrets, saying former employees and supplier relationships were used to access confidential AI hardware information. The move may help Apple defend its long-term platform advantage, but it also raises legal uncertainty and keeps the stock in the headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is focused on whether AI-related chip demand, memory supply constraints, and Apple’s legal dispute with OpenAI will affect margins or product rollout timing, creating uncertainty rather than a clear directional catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary is focused on whether AI-related chip demand, memory supply constraints, and Apple’s legal dispute with OpenAI will affect margins or product rollout timing, creating uncertainty rather than a clear directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bears are warning that Apple could face a margin squeeze heading into Q3 earnings if input costs rise or pricing power weakens, which could pressure investor sentiment despite the company’s strong balance sheet and recent rally. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $299.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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