Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 2.9% - Time to Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $310.94 and last traded at $315.2030. 48,774,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 45,068,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.31.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 2.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.58 and a 200 day moving average of $270.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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