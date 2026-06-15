Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 1.8% - Here's Why

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $297.78 and last traded at $296.42. Approximately 45,258,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 47,783,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.13.

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Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $285.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,482,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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