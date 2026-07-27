Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $339.57 and last traded at $336.91. Approximately 49,251,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 50,291,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.02.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.40.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its Apple price target ahead of earnings and expects the company to outperform expectations on iPhone and Mac revenue. Goldman raises Apple price target

ahead of earnings and expects the company to outperform expectations on iPhone and Mac revenue. Positive Sentiment: Options activity indicates traders are positioning for a significant upward move following earnings, while Apple’s recent rally and record-level trading reflect strong investor momentum. Options traders bet on Apple after earnings

Options activity indicates traders are positioning for a significant upward move following earnings, while Apple’s recent rally and record-level trading reflect strong investor momentum. Positive Sentiment: Apple is receiving support from a broad market rally sparked by hopes of a pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities and falling oil prices. The company is also drawing attention as it challenges Nvidia for the world’s largest market capitalization, with some investors favoring Apple’s comparatively restrained capital spending. Apple overtakes Nvidia

Apple is receiving support from a broad market rally sparked by hopes of a pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities and falling oil prices. The company is also drawing attention as it challenges Nvidia for the world’s largest market capitalization, with some investors favoring Apple’s comparatively restrained capital spending. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect consumer products, particularly the iPhone, and continued Services growth to support the quarterly results. Longer-term potential catalysts include smart glasses, a possible foldable iPhone and a device upgrade cycle.

Analysts expect consumer products, particularly the iPhone, and continued Services growth to support the quarterly results. Longer-term potential catalysts include smart glasses, a possible foldable iPhone and a device upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the immediate catalyst. Investors will focus on revenue, margins, Services growth, iPhone demand, forward guidance and management’s outlook for AI investment. Apple’s valuation leaves limited room for an earnings or forecast miss. Apple earnings setup

Earnings are the immediate catalyst. Investors will focus on revenue, margins, Services growth, iPhone demand, forward guidance and management’s outlook for AI investment. Apple’s valuation leaves limited room for an earnings or forecast miss. Negative Sentiment: Commentary criticizing Apple’s relatively low AI spending compared with rivals has revived concerns that the company could fall behind in generative AI, weakening its long-term growth narrative. Apple AI spending concerns

Commentary criticizing Apple’s relatively low AI spending compared with rivals has revived concerns that the company could fall behind in generative AI, weakening its long-term growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Apple faces additional uncertainty from an upcoming CEO transition, potential supply-chain and geopolitical issues involving Chinese memory chips, and heightened expectations after its sharp recent advance.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $306.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here