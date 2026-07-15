Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 4% - Time to Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $328.73 and last traded at $327.50. 60,670,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 50,408,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.86.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: China approved Apple Intelligence for use on iPhones, a meaningful step that should help Apple compete in the world’s largest smartphone market and improve the odds of a stronger upgrade cycle.

China approved Apple Intelligence for use on iPhones, a meaningful step that should help Apple compete in the world’s largest smartphone market and improve the odds of a stronger upgrade cycle. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple is exploring chip acquisitions and deepening its Broadcom relationship suggest the company is investing to strengthen its AI and silicon roadmap without chasing the most expensive AI-infrastructure buildout.

Reports that Apple is exploring chip acquisitions and deepening its Broadcom relationship suggest the company is investing to strengthen its AI and silicon roadmap without chasing the most expensive AI-infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Apple won dismissal of a major iCloud-related lawsuit, removing a legal overhang and reducing the risk of large damages tied to user-uploaded content.

Apple won dismissal of a major iCloud-related lawsuit, removing a legal overhang and reducing the risk of large damages tied to user-uploaded content. Neutral Sentiment: Apple quietly outlined a curated ad system for Maps, signaling a potential long-term Services opportunity but not a near-term earnings driver.

Apple quietly outlined a curated ad system for Maps, signaling a potential long-term Services opportunity but not a near-term earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is set to report earnings later this month, and analysts remain split: some see continued beats, while others warn that valuation is already rich and growth could slow.

Apple is set to report earnings later this month, and analysts remain split: some see continued beats, while others warn that valuation is already rich and growth could slow. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc downgraded Apple to Underweight, citing slowing hardware demand, weaker Services growth, and concern that price increases may limit fiscal 2027 upside.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's 50-day moving average is $301.09 and its 200 day moving average is $275.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 890.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $11,413,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746,784 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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